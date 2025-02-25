Four staff members arrested in connection with Lynchburg daycare assault investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The LPD announced Tuesday that it had made multiple arrests following an investigation into allegations of child assault at Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center.

As previously reported, On Nov. 13 Child Protecive Services alerted LPD of an assault complaint involving an employee at the facility which led to the arrest of 24-year-old Georgia Brown.

Recommended Videos

As the investigation continued the LPD uncovered evidence that revealed members of the staff and board of Elizabeth’s Early Center were allegedly aware of the alleged assaults yet failed to report them to proper authorities.

The following individuals have been charged:

Holland Coleman- Interim Director

Child Endangerment

Failing to notify as Mandated reporter

Holland Coleman (courtesy of BRJ) (BRJ 2025)

Catherine Brown - Board Member

Failing to notify as mandated reporter

Jane Gerdy - Board Member

Failing to notify as mandated reporter

Kimberly Gregory - Board member

Failing to notify as mandated reporter

The investigation remains ongoing, according to LPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Gauthier at 434-455-6230 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 Tips mobile app, or via text by sending CVCS to 738477 for a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency may vary, and standard data rates may apply. To cancel, text STOP. For help, text HELP.