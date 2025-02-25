Jury hears opening statements in Derek Lewis murder trial

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The trial of Derek Lewis commenced with the selection of a jury consisting of two women and 10 men, with no alternates. Lewis faces charges of second-degree murder in the shooting of Tyler Johnson, the owner’s son, at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg on Nov. 11, 2022.

In the courtroom, opening statements were delivered by both the prosecution and the defense. The commonwealth’s attorney presented the case by stating that Johnson was “murdered in front of his mother” after he confronted a disruptive customer. The defense countered by framing the incident as an act of self-preservation, claiming that Lewis felt threatened.

The first witness to take the stand was Thomas Williams, who was present in the restaurant at the time of the incident. Williams, who did not know either the victim or the suspect, described Lewis as acting strangely, being disruptive, and throwing up hand signs while rapping out loud with headphones on. Williams noted that Lewis seemed to be “looking for a problem.”

Williams recounted how Lewis got up and began messing with a blackboard displaying the restaurant’s specials. Johnson, the victim, approached Lewis and asked him to stop, asserting, “this is my family’s restaurant, don’t mess with that.” After returning to his seat, Johnson was provoked by Lewis, who reportedly said, “if you want to take it outside.” Surveillance footage showed Lewis flipping off Johnson, who then returned to confront him. As Johnson approached, Lewis pulled out a gun and shot him from about three feet away.

The defense presented video evidence showing Lewis stumbling after the shooting and then fleeing the restaurant. Johnson was shot once in the chest, with the bullet passing through his heart.

The trial is expected to feature testimony from more than 10 witnesses, including police officers, a coroner, and a registered nurse who attempted to administer CPR and stop the bleeding. Opening statements began at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, with witness testimony following shortly thereafter. The trial is scheduled to last three to four days, with the victim’s family in attendance.