WATCH: Teams prepare for polar plunge

RADFORD, Va. – Teams across the region are getting ready to take the plunge to support Special Olympics Virginia.

This will be the third year that Freedom First Credit Union’s Team Participates. Their theme this year is the “Dollar Dippers,” and they are hoping to raise $2,000.

Ryan Applegate is one of the team members. It’s his third year participating, and he says he always has a great time.

“Its great I mean you see some of the athletes that come out and you can see their faces and they’re all really excited about some of the stories they share too about what they’re doing and where the money is going to and what it’s supporting,” Applegate said.

The plunge will take place this Saturday, March 1 in Radford.