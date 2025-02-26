Man found guilty of sexual battery and strangulation in Lynchburg Circuit Court

WAYNESBORO, Va. – Update:

Nathaniel Fuller was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Battery and Strangulation as well as a misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Creation of an Image of Another. Fuller was found not guilty of a charge of malicious wounding in Lynchburg Circuit Court Monday. His sentencing hearing will be on April 23rd.

Original Story:

A man who was wanted for outstanding warrants in Lynchburg was arrested in Waynesboro Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said the Waynesboro Police Department arrested 37-year-old Nathaniel Fuller of Churchville, on outstanding warrants for strangulation and aggravated sexual battery that took place in Lynchburg on June 2.

Fuller is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

“The Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank the Waynesboro Police Department, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in assisting with this ongoing investigation,” LPD said in a press release.