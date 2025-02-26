Pittsylvania County Schools to hold teacher job fair

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County Schools' Human Resources Department is actively seeking qualified teacher candidates for various positions for the 2025-2026 school year. To attract prospective candidates, the district will host a Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chatham Middle School.

The school division, located in Southside Virginia, serves over 8,000 students across 21 schools, including elementary, middle and high schools, as well as specialized institutions like a career and technical center and the newly established Victory Academy.

Prospective teachers are encouraged to attend the job fair, bringing copies of their resumes and dressing professionally. Representatives from all 21 schools will be present, along with Central Office Staff, to discuss opportunities such as the new teacher mentor program, competitive salaries and professional development.

Steve Mayhew, Assistant Superintendent for Administration, expressed satisfaction with past job fairs, noting the opportunity for candidates to meet school principals and for principals to identify potential hires early. On-site registration is available, but pre-registration is encouraged at www.pcs.k12.va.us/news/whats_new/jobfair. Employment applications for the 2025-2026 school year can be found on the Pittsylvania County Schools website.

For more information, contact the Human Resources Department at hr@pcs.k12.va.us or reach out to Mr. Steven D. Mayhew or Mrs. Shari Dudley at 434-432-2761.