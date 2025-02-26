Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested in Martinsville stabbing incident

Mugshot of Roberto Gomez-Telles (Provided by Martinsville Police Department)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on the morning of February 26, 2025. According to authorities, officers responded to a call around 6:00 a.m. in the 700 block of Fayette Street, where they found a 48-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. The victim was taken to Martinsville SOVAH hospital for treatment, but his current condition has not been disclosed.

Roberto Gomez-Telles, was apprehended near the scene and has been charged with malicious wounding, according to the Martinsville Police Department. He is currently held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking any additional information from the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276- 403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463).

