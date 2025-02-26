Skip to main content
WATCH: Shamrock Hill Run returns March 15

Tags: Roanoke, Shamrock Hill Run, 5k, Roanoke Catholic School

ROANOKE, Va. – We are a little less than three weeks away from St. Patrick’s Day activities and that means the return of many traditions.

Roanoke Catholic School’s Shamrock Hill Run returns on Saturday, March 15. A 5K and one-mile run begins at 9 a.m. at Roanoke Catholic School and features a new route through Gainsboro and the Lick Run Greenway.

Medals will be awarded at the end of the race in all men’s and women’s age groups along with special prizes for the best St. Patrick’s Day costumes. All proceeds from the event support Roanoke Catholic School.

You can register here.

