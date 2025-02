NORFOLK, Va. – Two individuals were taken to the hospital Wednesday night and have sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting near ODU’s campus, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The Norfolk Police Dept is currently investigating the incident which occurred in the 1400 block of W 49th Street around 9:40 p.m.

Details remain limited at this time, but 10 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.