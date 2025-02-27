UVA lifts shelter-in-place, suspect detained, one victim hospitalized

A statue of University of Virginia founder, Thomas Jefferson, stands watch over the Rotunda near the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Update:

In an update, UVA said that they had detained the suspect and the incident is stable. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Recommended Videos

According to the Charlottesville Police Dept., one victim was transported to the hospital and their status at this time remains unknown.

Details on suspect and incident still remain limited at this time but details remain limited.

Original:

The University of Virginia released an emergency alert for an active attacker with a knife near the university’s campus.

According to the school, a middle aged white male with a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes was reported near 100 Emmet St. S near Alumni Hall. In the initial alert, it was initially reported that the white male was wearing a red hoodie.

The campus issued a shelter-in-place order at 5 p.m.

Details remain limited at this time but 10 News will update this story as we get more information.