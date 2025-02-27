VT Police Prepare for polar plunge

RADFORD, Va – Virginia Tech’s finest are preparing to brave the icy waters of the New River this weekend.

Saturday is the Special Olympics polar plunge in Radford.

Brave souls, including the Virginia Tech Police, will dive in to raise money for the charity.

“It’s really just kind of like how who can pitch in, who can, who can cover what we want to do as much as we can,” said Virginia Tech Police Sgt. Micah Pasquarell. “The torch run, the basketball tournament, the polar plunge. The hot dog sale we do every year. We’re just always looking for opportunities to help them.”

Special Olympics Virginia supports more than 20,000 athletes.

Last year, 300 plus participants raised more than $90,000.

So far, $67,000 has been raised, but there’s still time to donate.

This year’s plunge will be at 12:30 p.m. next to the Radford city administration building at 10 Robertson St. Radford, VA 24141.

It costs $100 to plunge, and there is still time to register.

For more information on the plunge, and how to donate, visit https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/event/2025-new-river-polar-plunge/e622791.