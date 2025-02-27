WATCH: Bruce Screechstein released into the wild

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Back in January, Lynchburg Police Animal Control rescued an Eastern Screech Owl who flew into a building.

The owl, who they named Bruce Screechstein, was suffering from an eye injury and a concussion. But, after weeks of treatment, the boss took to the skies again today.

“It’s just beautiful to see the community come together for a happy story and just get interested in wildlife and how they can help them,” Sarah Glass, Lynchburg Police Dept. Animal Control Unit, said.

Animal Control officers say they are happy that Bruce was able to make a full recovery.