WATCH: Consumers struggle with rising egg prices

If you’ve been to the grocery store to pick up eggs, you know prices are through the roof.

Unfortunately, the prices will not be going down any time soon because farmers are still recovering from the loss of their flocks due to bird flu.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

,

Last month, prices averaged around $5 a dozen, but in August of 2023, eggs were only $2 a dozen.

10 News spoke to an economist who said not to “panic buy” because that brings on a whole new problem.

“There’s this temptation to stock up now before things get worse,” said Jadrien Wooten, an economist at Virginia Tech. “And then what ends up happening is when multiple people do that, the eggs disappear even faster, so it’s this sort of self-fulfilling prophecy.”

This cycle of panic buying not only decreases supply but it can also increase prices too.