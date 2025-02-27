WATCH: Lynchburg City Schools Community Dinner shows off new meals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools hosted a special community dinner Wednesday night, giving local parents a taste of what their children get to eat.

The district is partnering with Brigaid, a company focused on moving schools towards more “from-scratch” cooking. They put special emphasis on training school staff and sourcing local ingredients.

The Program Chef with Brigade says it’s important that kids have access to healthy and exciting meals.

“Giving them something that is wholesome and hearty and makes them feel like they’re taken care of, I think, is really important. We don’t know what they’re going home to, so we wanna make sure when they’re here, because they have to be here, that they’re given something that’s worthy of them,” Hannah Breig, Program Chef, said.

Fod Lion was also at the diner tonight, giving away free grocery items to families.