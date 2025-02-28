100-year-old WWII veteran honored in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A century-old World War II veteran was honored Friday in Lynchburg.

John Burch, who passed away Sunday at 100, was remembered by friends, family, and veterans.

His nephew, David Stokes, helped lead today’s “Toll the Bell” ceremony at Monument Terrace.

“He was one of the most humble people you would ever want to cross. He didn’t want any fame. He didn’t want any notoriety. He said, ‘I’m no hero.’ The heroes are the ones who did not return home.” David Stokes

Before he passed, Burch and other veterans helped bring the Battlefield Soldier’s Cross, which adds to the memorial for fallen veterans.

Dedicated last March, the cross now stands as a tribute to Burch’s vision.