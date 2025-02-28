Skip to main content
Derek Lewis found guilty on all four charges he faced for Iron and Ale Murder

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Derek Lewis is charged following a November shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg. (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail – Lynchburg) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Derek Lewis was found guilty on all four charges he faced Friday afternoon following a trial that took place this week. This takes place following the murder of Tyler Johnson at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg on Nov. 11, 2022.

Lewis was found guilty on the following charges:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Use of a firearm in commission of murder
  • Shooting in commission of a felony
  • Maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building

It took the jury 6 hours and 15 minutes of deliberation.

