Derek Lewis found guilty on all four charges he faced for Iron and Ale Murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Derek Lewis was found guilty on all four charges he faced Friday afternoon following a trial that took place this week. This takes place following the murder of Tyler Johnson at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg on Nov. 11, 2022.
Lewis was found guilty on the following charges:
- Second Degree Murder
- Use of a firearm in commission of murder
- Shooting in commission of a felony
- Maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building
It took the jury 6 hours and 15 minutes of deliberation.