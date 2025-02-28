Derek Lewis found guilty on all four charges he faced for Iron and Ale Murder

Derek Lewis is charged following a November shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg. (Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail – Lynchburg)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Derek Lewis was found guilty on all four charges he faced Friday afternoon following a trial that took place this week. This takes place following the murder of Tyler Johnson at the Iron & Ale restaurant in Lynchburg on Nov. 11, 2022.

Lewis was found guilty on the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Use of a firearm in commission of murder

Shooting in commission of a felony

Maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building

It took the jury 6 hours and 15 minutes of deliberation.