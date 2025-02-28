No injuries following explosion at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va. – No injuries were reported following an explosion that took place at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant early Friday morning, a spokesperson for the plant said.
Authorities said the explosion occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the ammunition production area. They cited the safety standards that were being practiced at the location as the main reason for there being no injuries.
Recommended Videos
"Producing ammunition is a dangerous business. Many safety protocols are put in place to ensure operators are exposed to as little danger as possible. Today’s incident shows the effectiveness of those protocols."Justine Barati, Director of Public and Congressional Affairs at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant