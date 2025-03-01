Skip to main content
2025 New River Plunge takes place in Radford

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

RADFORD, Va. – A big crowd gathered in Radford on Saturday for the New River Polar Plunge!

Instead of the New River, people plunged into two large pools outside Glencoe Mansion next to Radford City Hall.

However, the different look didn’t stop the event from exceeding its fundraising goal.

10 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich served as emcee for the event, and asked how many times he’s taken the plunge.

“I know it’s many, I think this is my ninth or so. I know you’ve done it many years too, and thank you for all your support… The pool’s colder, much colder.”

David Horton, Radford Mayor

Besides jumping in the water, people had fun in other ways.

“Polar plunge, we went with anything arctic, anything polar, and what is better than a big blow up polar bear…”

Polar Plunge attendee

In the end, more than 400 jumpers took part, and the event managed to raise over $100,000.

“Unbelievable, we had a goal of $90,000, which was stretching. But to reach six figures is incredible. But it’s all also a testament to the strength of this community. This community has backed us in so many ways. I’m excited but not surprised, because they’ve brought everything they have to this event for our athletes.”

David Thomason, President & CEO of Special Olympics Virginia

