Roanoke County man arrested after mult-jurisdictional burglary investigation

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Ryan Wallace (Courtesy Bedford PD) (BPD 2025)

BEDFORD CO., Va. – A Roanoke County man has been arrested after a burglary investigation conducted by multiple agencies, according to the Bedford Police Department.

According to officials, in January, the Bedford Police Department took a report of a commercial business that had been burglarized. Surveillance footage captured an unknown suspect, and an investigation began.

Officials say that the suspect would appear to also be connected to similar crimes that the Bedford Co. Sherrif’s Office was investigating and Botetourt Co. Sherrif’s Office.

All three agencies began communicating, and a detective with the Bedford Police Dept. developed a suspect in the case.

In February, the Roanoke County Police Dept. took a report in their jurisdiction of a commercial business that was burglarized. Surveillance footage captured the same unknown suspect. Around this time, agencies in Northern Virginia also assisted with the investigation, as they suffered similar crimes in their jurisdiction.

On Thursday, a search warrant was obtained for the residence of Ryan Wheeler Wallace of Roanoke County. Numerous agencies responded to assist in the efforts, resulting in several stolen items being located. Wallace was taken into custody without incident and charged with a number of felonies and misdemeanors.

