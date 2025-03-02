Skip to main content
Local News

No one hurt after Roanoke County structure fire

The estimated damage is $20,000

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Monet Drive in the Cave Spring area.

Chief 3 from the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene, finding a fire on the home’s back deck.

Thanks to the quick actions of the homeowners, who used portable fire extinguishers and a water hose, the fire was mostly contained to the home’s exterior. As a result, they will not be displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. The estimated damage is $20,000.

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

