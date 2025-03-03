Montgomery County museum holding blues, music, and art exhibits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is hosting 2 exhibits in March: Portraits of the Blues and Shining a Light on Christiansburg Institute.

Portraits of the Blues is an art exhibit that is being held from Feb. 3 to April 28, but an opening reception will be held with Shining a Light on Christiansburg Institute on March 27.

Portraits of the Blues is an exhibit developed alongside the New River Blues Society, and their main exhibit has painted depictions of popular Blues musicians and singers. Their opening reception on March 27 will feature artists Anne Waldrop and Ken Pease, who will be performing live.

The Shining a Light on Christiansburg Institute will be collaborating with the exhibit, and it features historical materials that tell the story of African American culture across the New River Valley.

The opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 27. Food and refreshments will be served, and live music will be performed for those in attendance.