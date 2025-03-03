Skip to main content
Clear icon
24º
Join Insider

Local News

Pulaski County crews work to contain 50-acre wildfire

The fire is burning off of Irish Mountain Road in the Allisonia part of the county

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pulaski County
Fire crews in Pulaski County are battling a wildfire that has grown to 50 acres. (Pulaski County Emergency Management)

Fire crews in Pulaski County are battling a wildfire that has grown to 50 acres.

The ‘Turkey Ben 2′ fire is burning off of Irish Mountain Road in the Allisonia part of the county. Pulaski County Emergency Management states that smoke is still visible in the mountains from parts of Pulaski, Wythe and Carroll Counties.

Recommended Videos

The fire sparked on Saturday and reignited Sunday night.

No homes are threatened at this time and no injuries have been reported, according to authorities.

Stay with 10 News for ongoing updates

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS