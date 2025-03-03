Pulaski County crews work to contain 50-acre wildfire

Fire crews in Pulaski County are battling a wildfire that has grown to 50 acres.

The ‘Turkey Ben 2′ fire is burning off of Irish Mountain Road in the Allisonia part of the county. Pulaski County Emergency Management states that smoke is still visible in the mountains from parts of Pulaski, Wythe and Carroll Counties.

The fire sparked on Saturday and reignited Sunday night.

No homes are threatened at this time and no injuries have been reported, according to authorities.

