Roanoke City budget talks begin, school funding in discussion

ROANOKE, Va. – Discussions for Roanoke’s fiscal year 2026 budget are underway, with school funding emerging as a major point of debate.

During a joint meeting Monday morning, Roanoke City Council members and the Roanoke City School Board addressed the challenges ahead. Newly appointed City Manager Valmarie Turner emphasized transparency as a priority, stating that the city’s spending is currently outpacing revenue.

“I would be remiss as the city manager if I did not explain where we are financially,” Turner said.

Turner says this year’s city budget will be hard because the spending is outpacing the money being brought in. With that—funding for Roanoke City Schools could be impacted.

“We will face an additional nearly 7-million-dollar shortfall, that would mean eliminating vacant positions both at the school and central office levels. School based vacancies may also remain open potentially increasing class sizes.” Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent for RCPS said.

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) receives funding from two main sources: the City of Roanoke and the Commonwealth of Virginia. A large portion of these funds supports instructional programs and personnel costs.

“I believe it is my duty and responsibility as superintendent to bring forth a needs-based budget because our students have growing needs—our students have significant needs,” White said. “While we are appreciative of the city’s partnership in making sure our schools are funded year over year, we want to continue that partnership.”

10 News spoke with parents at the meeting about the potential funding for schools.

“Having a level-funded budget is just not the best option for our schools moving forward,” said Emily Casey, a parent. “We need the programs. We have more English language learners coming in who need services provided to them.”

The recommended budget will be presented on March 24, followed by public hearings in April. However, the final budget approval is not expected until early May.

Roanoke City Budget: FY 25-26

Superintendent White says this is a “needs based budget” and that, “these are the practical realities” if they cannot get the necessary funding.

Roanoke City Budget PowerPoint (Sourced from Roanoke City Budget PowerPoint)

There is no teacher shortage for Roanoke City.

Reflection of City support to Roanoke City’s Public Schools 2008-2009, built 2 high schools with stadiums and 1 elementary school. Supported other capital needs.

Need to cut $2.4 million in costs from the budget → This would come with shifting staff, reallocations, etc.

Cuts Needed 2.5% raises instead of 3% → Raises needed to stay competitive and give livable wages to staff.

Remaining Cuts Eliminate 13 elementary Spanish positions to offset the added English Learner (EL) teaching positions required by the state → The schools would then explore technology-based Spanish classes to adjust.

Remaining Cuts Still Needed 28 - 30 additional positions cut → no details yet on who falls under that.

Closing Remarks 1.The city’s current and projected spendings are more than our current incremental revenues. 2.Our goal is to develop a multi-prong, multi-year approach to reduce spending and increase revenues. 3.Employee compensation must continue to be a priority.



