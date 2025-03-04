Gus Nicks traffic test frustrates drivers

VINTON, Va. – The City of Roanoke asking for patience as a test of a new traffic pattern is underway on Gus Nicks Boulevard into Vinton. Travel lanes are reduced to one in each direction to see how traffic flow looks ahead of planned work in the summer.

The plan is to add a dedicated turn lane and more space for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project intends to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of crashes, but drivers say so far, it’s led to backups, especially during rush hour.

The test covers the stretch of Gus Nicks Boulevard from Eastern Avenue in Roanoke to Pollard Street in Vinton.

Some drivers took to social media to express outrage about the traffic change.

One comment on the Town of Vinton’s Facebook page called the test “a total nightmare.”

Another called the plan “dumb.”

Other drivers had calmer reactions when 10 News asked for their thoughts, saying congestion in the area has been an ongoing problem.

“It does get a little slow sometimes, so I’m hoping that whatever they’re doing might improve the situation a little bit,” one driver said.

The Town of Vinton said it is monitoring conditions and making tweaks to signal turning and turn lanes in real time.

Meanwhile, in a statement to 10 News, the city said:

“The first day of any demonstration project that changes traffic patterns is always an adjustment. There are inevitably timing issues that require further refinement, and travelers who are accustomed to previous patterns need time to adapt to new ones. This demonstration is an important step in evaluating how a potential lane reconfiguration could impact traffic flow, safety, and efficiency along Gus Nicks Boulevard.

Gus Nicks Boulevard has experienced a high concentration of injury and property damage crashes since 2016. Our primary goal is to improve safety and efficiency throughout the corridor for all users. We appreciate the community’s patience as we assess these changes and gather valuable data to inform future decisions.

Residents can share their feedback with the City of Roanoke Transportation Division by emailing transportation@roanokeva.gov. We encourage residents and travelers to share how the project is affecting traffic, travel times, or safety. This information will be included with gathered traffic data as we assess the success of the demonstration project."

The current test is expected to last for two weeks.