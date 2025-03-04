Virginia speed cameras generate $34 million in fines statewide, report reveals

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – 579,085 drivers were caught blasting through school zones and construction sites across the state, bringing in almost $34 million in fines, according to a January 2025 Virginia State Police Department report.

People were fined $100 if a speed camera caught them going 10 miles or more above the speed limit.

Recommended Videos

In our area, Bland County caught 6,211 drivers speeding on I-77 in a work zone. $473,378.41 was collected. The average speed was 74 miles per hour, which is 14 miles per hour above the speed limit.

School zones are where speed cameras are used the most and 37 departments use them.

Here’s where drivers were caught in our area: Altavista, Wythe, Martinsville and Hurt.

In Altavista, there is a camera outside Altavista Combined and the elementary school. Almost $115,770.00 was collected. 1,485 tickets were mailed out but 1,165 were paid.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office had the most citations in our area. Wythe County has cameras outside of four of its schools bringing in more than $229,581.51.

Hurt Police Department has a camera outside of its elementary school, which brought in $7,000.

Martinsville Police Department has speed cameras outside of its schools, except the Early Learning Center. Last year, the cameras brought in more than $66,000.

10 News spoke with Martinsville’s Chief of Police Robert Fincher about its cameras.

Chief Fincher said while there were no accidents involving kids arriving and leaving the schools, there were some concerns.

“We’ve had a few close calls and some of the schools, like I said in particular, where the kids are being dropped off crossing the street,” said Fincher.

Martinsville brought in $66,594.80 with its speed cameras last year. However, the police departments do not receive the funds. Instead, it goes back to the towns or counties.

Chief Fincher said Martinsville is using the funds to improve school warning lights and they’re thinking of reducing the speed limit permanently at its middle school.

10 News asked what happens when someone doesn’t pay.

“So, if they don’t pay the ticket, it is a civil penalty. It does not go against the license. So, then it’s turned over to a collection agency,” said Fincher.

Chief Fincher said he had one message for drivers.

“It is to please watch out when you’re driving and be aware when you’re driving. Aware of your speed,” said Fincher.

Meanwhile, 10 News has reported that Montgomery County has speed cameras outside of its schools, but its data was not included in Virginia State Police’s report. ()