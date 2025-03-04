WATCH: Visible house numbers crucial in emergencies

ROANOKE, Va. – When it comes to emergency safety, you probably know the basics.

But Roanoke Fire and EMS also want you to be aware of the smaller details you might not think about, like having visible house numbers. That is the main message of the department’s new safety push.

“Imagine you call 911, and the responders just drive right by your house. That would be a pretty disappointing moment, especially whenever seconds count. Having those visible house numbers that we can see from the street could save seconds, resulting in a life saved,” Hope Escobar, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire and EMS, said.

It’s part of a new monthly plan where the department plans to focus on various safety issues, making a public push.