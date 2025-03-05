Three arrested after Botetourt County narcotics investigation

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Three people were arrested after a narcotics investigation, and warrants were executed by the Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, according to officials.

On Tuesday the BOCO Sheriff’s Office executed warrants at a residence in West Celo in the Cloverdale area of the county and 13th street in the Town of Buchanan.

Recommended Videos

At approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area to execute a search warrant for narcotics. During the operation, detectives recovered a firearm and narcotics.

The following suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Chad Allen Nichols of Roanoke and 24-year-old Joseph Edward of Roanoke and 38-year-old Mary Lynn Southers of Buchanan.

Nichols and Davis were arrested for possession of a schedule I or II narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and they are both being held in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond. Additional charges may be filed.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, detectives issued a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Buchanan. Southers was arrested for an outstanding indictment for possession of schedule I or II narcotics and is being held in the Botetourt Co.-Craig Regional jail on a $5,000 secured bond.