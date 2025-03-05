Virginia free from measles cases amid national rise

Experts at the University of Michigan developed the OncCOVID app for doctors to calculate risk of delaying cancer treatments during COVID-19 pandemic.

ROANOKE, Va. – While measles cases are on the rise across the country, there are no cases of measles in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

However, we did have at least one case last year.

Measles is extremely contagious, and it spreads through the air.

Symptoms appear in two stages. First, you may get a runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. After three to five days of these symptoms, the second phase starts, when you may get a rash on your face that spreads to the rest of your body.

Lewis Gale’s Director of Infectious Disease Dr. Muddasar Chaudry said measles are common in children.

High-risk groups are people who are pregnant and immune-compromised, such as those who have aids or cancer.

If you think you have measles, Chaudry said to isolate yourself.

“They need to be in a separate room and not in close contact with other people, especially the immune-compromised, the elderly, the pregnant, the infants, and until they can get to a medical professional and get some help,” said Chaudry.

He also said to contact the Department of Health if you think you have measles.

The chances of a vaccinated person catching measles are extremely low. You also can’t catch it twice, and while most new cases are showing up in small children, it can spread to anyone of any age who isn’t vaccinated.