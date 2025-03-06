Alleghany Highlands Public Schools making sure students get a healthy breakfast every day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is celebrating National School Breakfast Week, and making sure kids know why it’s so important to start every day with a nutritious breakfast.

“Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools offer nutritious school breakfasts, complete with fruit and low-fat or fat-free milk, to ensure students are fueled for learning every school day.” Debra Buckner, division cafeteria manager for AHPS

AHPS said studies show students who eat school breakfast are more likely to do the following:

Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math

Score higher on standardized tests

Have better concentration and memory

Be more alert

Maintain a healthy weight

“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students are nourished and ready to learn. National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the nutritious and delicious choices we offer.” Debra Buckner, division cafeteria manager for AHPS

AHPS has ensured all students can get free breakfast and lunch since 2022. Studies have shown that students who suffer from food insecurity are more likely to suffer academically, and AHPS is working to make sure that no student goes hungry, so they can be at their academic best.

National School Breakfast Week began March 3 and concludes March 7. The week began in 1989 to raise awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program, which has been helping students get a healthy breakfast since 1975.