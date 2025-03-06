Giles County community rallies for police officer battling cancer

The Pearisburg Police Department and the Junior Woman’s Club are coming together to host a benefit meal for Pearisburg Police Officer Jacob Gilbert, who is currently battling cancer. The event will take place at the Pearisburg Fire Department on Sunday, March 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Pearisburg Fire Department is located at 720 Mountain Lake Ave.

The Pearisburg Police Department said Officer Gilbert has been diagnosed with stage 2A testicular cancer, which has spread to his lymph nodes. He is scheduled to undergo another, more invasive surgery at UVA Hospital.

“As he heals from past and future interventions, we would like to provide an opportunity for his community to show support. Jacob has a beautiful family to care for while he fights this battle. Please pray for recovery and consider contributing to this hometown first responder in need,” event organizers said.

Hot dog meals will be available by donation, and attendees can choose to eat on-site or take a to-go box. For those who wish to contribute before the event, donation sites are set up at Town Hall and the Police Department.

Anyone interested in assisting with the meal or who has questions about donations can reach out via email to bmullins@pearisburg.org.

The Department held a blood drive in February with The Blood Connection in honor of Officer Gilbert. TBC donated $10 to Gilbert for every person who gave blood.

Additionally a GoFundMe is set up to help. So far, nearly $5,000 has been raised.

You can donate here.