Local News

LFA Kids’ Consignment Sale kicks off at Towers Shopping Center on Thursday

More than 50,000 items on sale with discounts up to 90%

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The LFA Kids Consignment Sale kicks off in the Star City on Thursday, giving families a chance to save big when shopping for their kids.

The event will last until Sunday and will take place at the Towers Shopping Center.

There will be more than 50,000 items to shop from and up to 90% off on retail prices, featuring clothing, shoes, toys, baby gear and a variety of other items.

Here’s a look at when you can take part in the sale:

  • Thursday:
    • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Early access with $10 VIP tickets
    • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Free admission
  • Friday - Free admission all day:
    • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday - Free admission all day:

  • 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a Family Fun Day, featuring a food truck, vendors, face painters, crafts and more
  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m: Closed
  • 4 to 4:30 p.m: 50% off

Sunday - Free admission all day:

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m: 50% off most items
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m: Closed
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m: 75% off most items

