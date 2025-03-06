LFA Kids consignment sale offers budget-friendly shopping in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents looking to save money while shopping for their kids are in luck. The biannual LFA Kids consignment sale is back in Roanoke, offering thousands of gently used items at a fraction of retail prices.

The LFA Kids consignment sale—short for Lauren, Friends, and Alex—was created by a mom and has been a community favorite for over 20 years. Held twice a year, the sale connects families looking to buy and sell quality children’s items at affordable prices.

“It’s just a sale for moms to come out and be able to buy gently used name brand clothes, shoes, toys, home decor, everything from baby world,” said Crystal Maus, sales manager for LFA.

With rising prices in stores, the LFA consignment sale offers a budget-friendly way for parents to find essentials—and maybe even a few extras—without breaking the bank.

“It’s crazy the price of clothes firsthand for sure,” said Sage Whitney, a mom at the sale. “Especially with a newborn, going shopping for them at retail stores is insane, like you leave with a $70 one bag of clothes and you’re like oh my gosh and then in a week they aren’t fitting in them anymore.”

With over 50,000 items marked down by as much as 75%, sales manager Crystal Maus expects to see thousands walk in and out of the doors throughout the weekend.

“It has been record-breaking today,” Maus said. “We have had about 700 people in and out today, and it’s just going to keep growing.”

For the Foutz family, this sale has been a tradition since the beginning. Now, Angela Foutz has gone from shopping for her child to shopping for her grandchild. She tells me the prices can’t be beaten.

“This is $3.50 if it has all the pieces to it; it’s probably about $40 to $50 dollars online… It’s just the prices here are fantastic,” Angela Foutz said.

The LFA Kids consignment sale is happening at Towers Shopping Center and runs daily through Sunday, when it closes at 4 p.m.

LFA KIDS SALE