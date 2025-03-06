Man in critical condition after single-vehicle accident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition after a car accident which resulted in him being ejected from his vehicle, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to reports of a rollover crash that took place in the 1400 block of Greenview Drive around 12:26 a.m. on Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a car overturned with no one inside.

Authorities said after a search of the area, they found a 43-year-old man about 50 feet away from the car. He was determined to have been ejected from the car as a result of the crash, and was the only person in the vehicle.

The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.