Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
39º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Military training to be conducted in Lynchburg

Tags: Military, lynchburg, training
U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy sailors with Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8) pose for a group photo during a Junior Officer Engagement Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Sept. 5, 2024. The Junior Officer Engagement Seminar allowed staff members from the 22nd MEU and PHIBRON 8 to integrate and develop relationships, foster interoperability, and form a cohesive team between the two units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell) (Copyright 2025 by Department of Defense - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Marines and Sailors of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will be conducting training exercises in Lynchburg, starting on March 8.

While the MEU is trying to ensure the exercises have minimal impact, residents may notice an increased presence of military vehicles and aircraft and increased noise from low-flying aircraft as a result.

Recommended Videos

The training is scheduled to occur from March 8 to March 19.

If you need more information, or wish to address concerns about the planned training, call 910-440-4223.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS