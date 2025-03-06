Military training to be conducted in Lynchburg

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy sailors with Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8) pose for a group photo during a Junior Officer Engagement Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Sept. 5, 2024. The Junior Officer Engagement Seminar allowed staff members from the 22nd MEU and PHIBRON 8 to integrate and develop relationships, foster interoperability, and form a cohesive team between the two units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

