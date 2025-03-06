Military training to be conducted in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Marines and Sailors of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will be conducting training exercises in Lynchburg, starting on March 8.
While the MEU is trying to ensure the exercises have minimal impact, residents may notice an increased presence of military vehicles and aircraft and increased noise from low-flying aircraft as a result.
The training is scheduled to occur from March 8 to March 19.
If you need more information, or wish to address concerns about the planned training, call 910-440-4223.