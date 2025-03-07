Gus Nicks traffic test times improving

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton have reported that the travel times for the ongoing Gus Nicks Boulevard Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration Project have neared pre-demonstration levels.

Initially, drivers were frustrated about the change in traffic patterns, and there were increased levels of congestion on the road.

“This project is focused on improving safety and efficiency in the corridor. Gus Nicks Boulevard has seen a high number of crashes with serious injuries, most due to crossing the centerline, rear-ending, and turning collisions. Adding a dedicated center turn lane reduces these risks by providing a safer space for turning vehicles and minimizing sudden stops in travel lanes. Expanding the roadway isn’t feasible without significant taxpayer costs, so this demonstration helps us evaluate a low-cost solution using the existing pavement. While the orange barrels make it hard to visualize, a properly re-striped road would create a much clearer and safer traffic pattern. This demonstration allows us to evaluate the efficiency of the street design when making decisions for long-term improvements.” Ross Campbell, Director of Public Works

The demonstration is set to continue through March 17.