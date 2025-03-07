Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley hosts Wall of Many Colors

ROANOKE, Va. – Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley hosted the Wall of Many Colors on Friday!

The event was held for the 2025 Apostles Build, which is a special project in which local churches of all sizes and denominations help fund and help build a home for a local family.

The Wall of Many Colors involves each church having a colorful, decorated board that is covered in signatures and Bible verses. The boards are nailed in and made a permanent part of the home.

“The Apostles Build is one of Habitat-Roanoke’s favorite projects because it is the most similar to the grassroots movement that started Habitat for Humanity in its beginning…caring, giving people from a community helping out another person in the same community when they need a hand up. It is a beautiful picture of cooperation and loving your neighbor.” Gina Dunnavant, Habitat-Roanoke Faith Relations Manager

The home is scheduled to be completed late this summer.