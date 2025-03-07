Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
48º
Join Insider

Local News

One dead, one injured after single-vehicle crash in Giles County

Tags: Crash, Giles County
No description found

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Giles County on Wednesday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Kia was heading westbound on Route 460 on Wednesday afternoon, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Recommended Videos

Authorities identified the driver as 76-year-old Sandra Preservati. Sadly, she died at the scene. The passenger was identified as 74-year-old Richard Preservati, and he suffered serious injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS