One dead, one injured after single-vehicle crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Giles County on Wednesday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Kia was heading westbound on Route 460 on Wednesday afternoon, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Authorities identified the driver as 76-year-old Sandra Preservati. Sadly, she died at the scene. The passenger was identified as 74-year-old Richard Preservati, and he suffered serious injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.