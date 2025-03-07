PIN IT: Tell us about the women in your life this Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and here at 10 News, we’re excited to celebrate the incredible contributions women have made in our own communities! From trailblazers in science and politics to everyday heroes, women have shaped our world in countless ways. This month, we want to hear about the amazing women in your life!

Whether it’s your mom, sister, friend, or mentor, every woman has a story worth telling. By sharing a photo and a brief story about the woman who inspires you, you can help us create a collection of narratives that highlight the strength, resilience and achievements of women from all walks of life.

Ready to join in? Here’s how you can submit your photo on “Pin It”:

Head over to wsls.com/pinit: This is where the magic happens! This is where the magic happens! Click ‘Upload’: You’ll find this button on the page, and it will guide you to the submission form. Upload Your Photo: Choose a picture of the woman/women you want to honor. Share Her Story: In the text box, tell us why this woman is so special to you. What are her achievements? What makes her stand out? We’d love to hear it all! Fill in Your Details: Choose the Channel “Women’s History Month”. Hit ‘Upload’ Again: Once everything’s filled out, send it our way!

Your stories and photos could be featured on our website or on TV, creating a community of shared experiences and inspirations.

Join us in this celebration and help us make Women’s History Month a time of reflection, gratitude, and empowerment. Visit wsls.com/pinit today to share!