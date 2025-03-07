Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
48º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office warns of surge in scam calls

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is taking to Facebook to help you avoid getting scammed.

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Roanoke City Sheriff's Office, Scam, scammer, Roanoke, SWVA, Virginia
Roanoke City Sheriff's Office offers tips (Copyright WSLS 2025- All Rights Reserved)

ROANOKE, VA – Lately, there’s been a surge in scam calls and texts.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is taking to Facebook to help you avoid getting scammed.

Recommended Videos

Four reports of scam attempts were received on Thursday.

They identified several reported scam numbers. Scammers are using numbers like 540-406-6994 and 540-509-3776, pretending to be Sergeant Brandon Young and referencing fake cases.

Scammers can be sneaky, often pretending to be from organizations you trust. Here’s what to watch out for:

  • They might say there’s an urgent problem or offer a prize.
  • They’ll pressure you to act fast.
  • They’ll ask you to pay in specific, unusual ways.

Tips to Stay Safe from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office:

  • Stay Calm: If something feels off, chat with someone you trust.
  • Hang up or Ignore: Avoid clicking on links or attachments from unknown sources.
  • Guard your Cash: Be cautious if someone asks you to pay with gift cards, prepaid cards, or cryptocurrency.
  • Keep Personal Info Private: Be skeptical of unexpected calls or messages asking for your details.

Never give personal info to unknown callers. If in doubt, reach out to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office directly, just like others have done. Sharing this message helps keep our community safe from fraud.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Abbie Coleman headshot

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS