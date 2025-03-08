Carilion hosts electronics recycling event

ROANOKE, Va. – Helping people clear out some old junk and keeping the environment safe, that was the goal for Carilion’s Electronics Recycling day.

People brought in old electronics like phones, computer towers, power tools, exercise equipment, and more to be properly disposed of.

Event organizers say if that doesn’t happen, the non-recycled electronics can cause harm to the environment.

“Because they often times contain chemicals and if those electronics are thrown into the landfill those chemicals can leach out into our soil and our waterways and that can have some health impacts if humans are exposed to them” Marina Sotelo, Sustainability Program Manager.

As an added benefit, all proceeds from today will go toward funding Carilion’s new Cancer Center.