New exhibit to open March 28 at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Piedmont Arts will host an opening reception for its latest exhibits on Friday, March 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibits, titled “Threads, Folds & Rabbit Holes,” “Untethered: An Exploration of Emotion,” and “Peaceful Creation: Nature’s Brilliance on Land and Water,” will be on display at the museum.

Recommended Videos

The reception will feature live music by Spencer Koger, light refreshments, and a gallery talk at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required by Wednesday, March 26.

“Threads, Folds & Rabbit Holes” explores the intersection of arts, sciences, and humanities with paintings by Kristy Deetz. Her series “Holidays Unfolding” and “Through the Veil” delve into themes of loss, nostalgia, and contemporary issues through surreal imagery. Deetz, a professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, has exhibited her work nationally and internationally.

“Untethered: An Exploration of Emotion” showcases carved wood sculptures by Pieter Bain, who transforms raw wood into captivating forms. Bain, the creative force behind Wild Tribe Woodworks in Floyd, Va., describes his process as meditative and transformative. His piece “The Way She Moves” won Best in Show at the 2023 “Expressions” art show.

“Peaceful Creation: Nature’s Brilliance on Land and Water” features work by Lee Farley in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Farley uses scratchboard techniques and overlays acrylics and inks to create serene, surreal imagery.

The exhibits will be on display from March 29 to May 10, with free admission. The exhibits and reception are sponsored by Olivia and Pres Garrett, Janet Lewis, Beverly and George Lyle, Lynwood Artists, Anne and Eric Smith, and Sovah Health.

For more information click here.