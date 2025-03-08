RVSPCA to hold grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is holding a grand reopening on Monday, March 10 following months of renovations!

The RVSPCA temporarily closed in December to repair the roof of the building, as well as a full replacement of the HVAC system. This meant their ability to shelter animals was severely limited for much of the winter season.

Recommended Videos

“These renovations were absolutely necessary for the health and safety of the pets in our care, as well as our staff, volunteers, and visitors. We are so grateful for the patience and support of our community during this long renovation and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.” Denise Hayes, CEO

The RVSPCA is happy to be fully operational again, and they are holding a grand reopening on Monday. The ceremony will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 10.