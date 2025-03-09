Pulaski County issues the 2025 One Bag Challenge

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County has announced their 2025 “One Bag Challenge” initiative, which encourages locals to pick up at least one bag of trash in the area.

The Pulaski County School Board, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, as well as countless other towns and organizations in the area have partnered together to help make locals aware of litter in the county. Their hope is to reduce litter and waste in the area.

Officials would also like participants to send pictures of bags of trash they have picked up in the county to Laura Walters, Chair, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, at lwalters@pulaskicounty.org. or (540) 230-6272. Participants have the chance to win a $100 gift card for their submissions. Three winners are picked each month until the challenge concludes.

The One Bag Challenge started in 2023, and it has been a success for the area. The challenge helped clean the streets, and also won a Virginia Association of Counties Achievement Award.

The One Bag Challenge runs through June 30.