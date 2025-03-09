Two in serious condition following pedestrian crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two women are in serious condition following a pedestrian crash that took place in Lynchburg on Saturday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to a car crash around 10:09 p.m. on Thursday on the 3800 block of Campbell Avenue that involved two pedestrians. Upon arrival, LPD and the Lynchburg Fire Department found two women, a 44-year-old and a 66-year-old, lying in the roadway with significant injuries. LFD provided aid and transported both women to Lynchburg General Hospital. They are currently in stable, but serious condition.

Authorities said the 66-year-old driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.