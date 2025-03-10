High schoolers compete in Ferrum College’s Crime Scene Investigation Competition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va – A “Crime Scene Investigation” Competition was held at Ferrum College on Friday, and was attended by Franklin County High School and E.C. Glass High School students.

The high school groups competed to process a simulated crime scene. The students identified evidence, measured, took photographs, and prepared a sketch, as well as demonstrated their crime scene skills.

“Ferrum College is proud to support the next generation of criminal justice professionals through events like the SkillsUSA competition. These talented high school students have demonstrated remarkable skill, dedication, and passion for service—qualities that are essential in this vital field. Now that they’ve experienced this hands-on learning opportunity, we hope to welcome many of them to Ferrum College in the future, where they can continue to develop their talents and pursue their career aspirations.” Mirta Martin, President of Ferrum College

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office of Investigations acted as judges following the completion of the tasks and collection of evidence.

The competition was by SkillsUSA, a student workforce development organization.