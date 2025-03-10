Man arrested following high-speed chase out of Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that was initiated in Henry County and ended in Rockingham County, N.C., Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Axton Road in Henry County on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, initiating a high-speed chase.

Authorities said the chase continued into Rockingham County, North Carolina, where the suspect continued to drive dangerously. Due to the suspect causing a threat to public safety, deputies initiated a P.I.T. manuever to stop the vehicle. This caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof in the roadway. There were two people in the car, neither sustained any injuries.

Upon investigation, authorities arrested 40-year-old Gary Tilley Jr. of North Carolina. It was found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from N.C. Tilley was charged with Felony Eluding Police, and was also served the outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He is currently being held in Rockingham County Adult Detention Center in N.C. awaiting extradition.

