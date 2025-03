Heads up, drivers! A vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound in Floyd County near Lumber Lane has caused a significant delay.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Heads up, drivers! A vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound in Floyd County near Lumber Lane has caused a significant delay.

VDOT said lane closures are in place at this time. We’re working for you to learn more and will continue to update this article as details become available.

Recommended Videos

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates