Carilion Children’s seeks toy donations for hospitalized kids

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Children’s is reaching out to the community for help in replenishing their toy supply for children in the hospital. Donations are being accepted at Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center now through March 31. All donated toys should be new, unwrapped, and latex-free.

Carli Holtzhauer, a child life specialist at Carilion, expressed a particular fondness for stuffed animals, saying, “We really love stuffed animals. Stuffed animals are great for kids to love and hug on. We really love blankets or little toys like Hot Wheels or Barbie dolls or something they can play with.”

In addition to toys for younger children, there is also a need for items suitable for older kids. “We also need toys for older kids as well, like complex coloring books or board games. Whatever your kid will like, a kid will like in the hospital,” Holtzhauer added.

For those interested in contributing, a link to Carilion Children’s wish list is available here.