Man found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with Lynchburg Dollar General shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Caleb Spinner was found guilty by a jury of Volunatary Manslaughter in connection with a 2022 shooting at a Lynchburg Dollar General that left 28-year-old Trevor Weeks dead.

Voluntary Manslaughter was a reduction of the original charge of Second Degree Murder, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg.

Along with Voluntary Manslaughter, Spinner was also charged with the following: misdemeanor, Reckless Handlng of a Firearm, and misdemeanor discharging of a Firearm in the City.

Since the jury did not find Spinner guilty of Second Degree Murder, this required the dismissal of the charge of the Use of a Firearm in Commision of Murder.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney issued the following statement to 10 News:

Trevor Weeks family and I were disappointed in the verdict as we strongly believed the evidence supported the charge of Second Degree Murder since video surveillance showed Spinner turn and fire his gun six times at an unarmed man including as Trevor Weeks fell to the ground. We are left to believe for the jury to find Voluntary Manslaughter that they believed the defendant’s version of events that Weeks provoked the deadly attack by Spinner. Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Lynchburg

Sentencing is set for July 2.