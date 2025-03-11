No injuries reported after Christiansburg nursing home fire Sunday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – No injuries were reported after a fire at the Spring Oak Assisted Living Facility on Sunday; all patients have been moved to the Bedford facility.

According to officials, the fire began at 3:44 p.m. in the exterior but moved to the attic and set off the sprinkler system.

Blacksburg Transit helped transport patients from the Christiansburg facility to the Bedford Facility. Christiansburg Fire and EMS, Christiansburg PD, Montgomery County Fire and EMS, Riner Fire Dept. and Emergency Responders from LewisGale in Christiansburg all responded to the scene.

The extent and cost of the damage from the fire are unknown at this time, but 10 News will update this story as the information becomes available.