Local News

Roanoke Police Dept. arrest man wanted for Northwest homicide

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Quante Martice Dillard Sr. (Courtesy of RPD) (RPD2025)

ROANOKE, Va.

ROANOKE, Va. – 39-year-old Quante Martice Dillard Sr. was arrested Tuesday evening and has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Lamar Nicolas Burkes of Roanoke.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 30th St. Northwest for the report of a shooting at 10 p.m. March 1. Officers located the victim with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The case was presented before a grand jury on March 3, and an indictment was issued for First-Degree Murder.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

