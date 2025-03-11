Roanoke Police Dept. arrest man wanted for Northwest homicide

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. – 39-year-old Quante Martice Dillard Sr. was arrested Tuesday evening and has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Lamar Nicolas Burkes of Roanoke.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 30th St. Northwest for the report of a shooting at 10 p.m. March 1. Officers located the victim with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The case was presented before a grand jury on March 3, and an indictment was issued for First-Degree Murder.